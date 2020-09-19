PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Welcome to our final weekend of summer — I know, it doesn’t feel like summer at all!
In fact, our high temperatures today will struggle to reach the mid-60s, which is more in line with our normal highs for mid-to-late October!
We do have plenty of sunshine on the way this weekend and temperatures will hover in the lower to mid-60s.
Monday brings the start of a warming trend and we’ll reach the lower 70’s by Tuesday when fall officially arrives.
Upper 70’s are on the way mid-week, with a slide back to lower 70s (normal highs) by Friday.
What’s missing from our 7-day forecast? Rain!
Sunshine abounds with the haziness of the past few days clearing out and not a good chance of rain all this week.
Enjoy the fall temperatures and sunshine!
