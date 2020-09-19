By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Long-time KDKA-TV reporter Ralph Iannotti was honored during the 2020 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards by being inducted into the Silver Circle Society.
Congrats to my friend Ralph Iannotti on his induction into the @EmmyMidAtlantic #SilverCircle. So great to work with a reporter I grew up watching and admiring. Love ya Ralphie!! #EmmyMA @KDKA pic.twitter.com/WpkJ7HqeKe
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) September 19, 2020
Ralph spent 52 years in broadcasting and retired from KDKA-TV in 2019.
The Silver Circle Society “is an honor society within our chapter for members who have spent 25 years working in pursuit of our professions highest and most noble goals.”
This is the second year a KDKA-TV personality has been inducted into the Silver Circle Society.
In 2019, the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards honored Lynne Hayes-Freeland.
