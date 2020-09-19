BREAKING NEWS:Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87
Ralph joins Lynne Hayes-Freeland as a member of the Silver Circle Society.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Long-time KDKA-TV reporter Ralph Iannotti was honored during the 2020 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards by being inducted into the Silver Circle Society.

Ralph spent 52 years in broadcasting and retired from KDKA-TV in 2019.

The Silver Circle Society “is an honor society within our chapter for members who have spent 25 years working in pursuit of our professions highest and most noble goals.”

This is the second year a KDKA-TV personality has been inducted into the Silver Circle Society.

In 2019, the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards honored Lynne Hayes-Freeland.

