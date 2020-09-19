By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all United States and Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities throughout the state to fly at half-staff to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“Justice Ginsburg was a truly remarkable figure in American history, as both a tireless defender of the Constitution, and as a pioneer for gender equality,” said Gov. Wolf. “Justice Ginsburg’s historic opinions from the bench broke down barriers for women and protected the vulnerable. Her contributions to our country cannot be overstated.”
The order for United States flags to be lowered will remain in effect until otherwise ordered by the White House. The Commonwealth flag has remained at half-staff since March 11 out of respect to the victims of COVID-19.
The state invites any Pennsylvanians to lower their flags as well to remember the late Justice Ginsburg.
