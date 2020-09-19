CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police need your help locating a missing woman from Butler County.

The family of 54-year-old Laura Graham-Simonetti of Center Township has not seen her since September 6.

“She’s never disappeared off the face of the earth like this,” Amy Potochny, her daughter.

Simonetti was last seen driving near her home on Beechwood Boulevard in a white 2012 Volkswagen Jetta.

The family expressed that something seems strange about Simonetti’s disappearance.

She has two cats. They were both found by the family without food or water.

“Someone has logged on to her Facebook am Gmail accounts with the IP address leading to new york near the Empire State Building,” Allison Chaffee, Daughter.

Simonetti struggles with mental and physical health including lupus and narcolepsy and multiple sclerosis.

The family said she left her medication at home.

Loved ones fear the worst, but have found hope to keep searching thanks to one clue.

“If you would have asked me five days ago I honestly don’t think she was alive. But that ping in new york, we have hope now,” said Chaffee.

Simonetti is described as approximately 5’7″ tall with brown eyes.

Anyone that has seen her is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police in Butler at 724-284-8100.