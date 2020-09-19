BREAKING NEWS:Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three Pitt Panthers players will not attend today’s game against the Syracuse University Orange after having to follow coronavirus protocols.

The University of Pittsburgh Department of Athletics provided the following statement:

“Pitt has three players who will not be in attendance for today’s football game against Syracuse due to COVID-related protocols.”

The identities of the three players are not known at this time. It is also not known whether the players have actually tested positive for COVID-19 or what prompted the protocols to be activated for those players.

Pitt is scheduled to play Syracuse at 12 p.m. Saturday.

