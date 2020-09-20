By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers home opener against the Denver Broncos is different than ever before with no fans permitted in the stands.

Steelers President Art Rooney II addressed the absence of fans at Heinz Field ahead of the home opener in a video posted by Steelers Nation Unite:

“Good morning from Heinz Field. I just want to welcome Steelers Nation to football in Heinz Field again. I’m sorry that we’re not going to be able to have our fans with us today, but we want to thank you for your support,” he said. “I know you’re going to be waving those Terrible Towels and providing support from afar today and we feel you and we’re gonna do our best under the circumstances without you. But just wanted you to know we miss you and hopefully sometime soon we’ll have our fans back here at Heinz Field. Thanks, Steeler Nation.”

It was announced last week that the team will be cheered on with previous recordings of crowd noise during games at Heinz Field. Today’s game against the Broncos will start at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS.