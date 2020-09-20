By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DORMONT (KDKA) — The Borough of Dormont is joining a number of South Hills neighborhoods not placing restrictions on trick-or-treating this Halloween.

Dormont officials say that since Halloween is not an event sponsored by the Borough that it is up to residents to decide whether or not they want to participate in this year’s festivities. Trick or treating traditionally happens from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 31.

Officials recommend residents who are not interested in passing out candy this year turn their outside lights off. They also ask that if you are not feeling well during Halloween, that you do not participate in trick-or-treating.

The Borough included the following tips for trick-or-treaters and residents handing out candy:

Safety Recommendations for Trick or Treaters:

– Wear a mask, even if your costume doesn’t call for one

– Stay six feet away from those not in your household

– Bring hand sanitizer & use frequently

– Keep interactions brief & outside anyone’s home

– Avoid going out in large groups

Safety Recommendations for those handing out candy:

– Put out a candy bowl or grab & go baggies

– If you want to answer the door to hand out treats, wear a mask

– Sanitize and Wash your hands regularly

– Keep interactions brief and outside your home

– Disinfect doorbell and door knob throughout the evening

Mt. Lebanon and Bethel Park announced earlier this month that they would not restrict Halloween activities.