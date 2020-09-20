By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A 21-year old man was arrested and is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and threatening to kill the person they stole it from.
Kiskiminetas Township Police say that a vehicle was stolen from a home in Kiski Township on Friday, September 18th.
That same day, the stolen vehicle was involved in a roll-over crash in South Bend Township. Later that day, the vehicle was reported stolen to the Kiskiminetas Township Police.
Police say that 21-year old Michael Crocker was identified as the suspect, who also attempted to intimidate the victim, saying that he would kill that person if they reported the vehicle as being stolen.
Crocker was arrested and faces charges of Theft of motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, intimidation of victim, and terroristic threats.
Crocker is awaiting arraignment and is being held in the Armstrong County Jail.
