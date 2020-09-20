Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – One man has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in McKees Rocks.
According to the Allegheny County Police, the man was found in the 1100 block of Chartiers Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The call came into police around 3:30 p.m.
The man was taken the hospital in critical condition after police and EMS got to the scene.
Allegheny County Police Homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
