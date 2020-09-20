PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler O’Neill hit a two-run double to end a no-hit bid started by Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied to beat the Pirates 5-4.
Keller threw 84 pitches over six no-hit innings and was pulled from the game leading 4-0, but the Cardinals scored five runs off relief pitchers Geoff Hartlieb and Sam Howard in the seventh.
O’Neill broke up the no-hit bid and keyed the inning with his bases-loaded double against Howard.
St. Louis improved to 25-24 and is a game ahead of Cincinnati and Milwaukee for second place in the NL Central.
The top two teams in each division advancing to the expanded postseason.
