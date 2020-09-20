Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Sunday, the Pirates announced a roster move and three trades.
First, the Pirates placed Kevin Newman on the 10-day injured list with a knee contusion and recalled outfielder Jason martin.
Then, the Pirates traded pitcher Domingo Robles to St. Louis for additional capacity on the 2019-2020 international bonus pool.
They also received the same return from Baltimore for sending pitcher Conner Loeprich to the Orioles.
Lastly, pitcher Joel Cesar was sent to the Phillies as the “player to be named” from the August 26 trade in which the Pirates acquired Austin Davis.
