PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cool weather continues today.  Oddly, enough temperatures this morning are slightly warmer than yesterday, but today has more frost advisories posted than yesterday.

It’s a head scratcher, I know.

High temperatures today should be back in the mid-60s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

I have Pittsburgh hitting 66 degrees for the high today, a couple of digits higher than the 63 we hit for a high yesterday.

We need some rain. For the month so far, we have just seen 0.64” — just 0.06” of rain over the past 12 days.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The next chance for rain comes in on Saturday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Haze is set to return on Tuesday with the rest of the week hazy due to west coast fires.

Just a heads up, my temperatures are not reflecting yet the impact of the haze.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

I will probably drop temperatures down beginning on Monday 2-4 degrees per day, due to expected haze.

