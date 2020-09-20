PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cool weather continues today. Oddly, enough temperatures this morning are slightly warmer than yesterday, but today has more frost advisories posted than yesterday.

It’s a head scratcher, I know.

High temperatures today should be back in the mid-60s.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 66 degrees for the high today, a couple of digits higher than the 63 we hit for a high yesterday.

We need some rain. For the month so far, we have just seen 0.64” — just 0.06” of rain over the past 12 days.

The next chance for rain comes in on Saturday.

Haze is set to return on Tuesday with the rest of the week hazy due to west coast fires.

Just a heads up, my temperatures are not reflecting yet the impact of the haze.

I will probably drop temperatures down beginning on Monday 2-4 degrees per day, due to expected haze.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.