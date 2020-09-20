By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey decided to honor fallen officer Eric Kelly on the back of his helmet during the Steelers 26-21 victory over Denver on Sunday.

The decision came after Pouncey said on Instagram on Thursday he was given limited information on the case of Antwon Rose Jr. The team chose to wear Rose’s name on their helmets during their week one matchup with the New York Giants.

Pouncey works closely with law enforcement in both Pittsburgh and his native Florida.

“My focus will continue to be on helping the police in our communities, and I will support making any necessary changes to help those efforts,” he said in the post on Thursday. “Make no mistake, I am against racism and I believe the best thing I can do is to continue helping repair relationships between the police and their communities.”

For the second week in a row, Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva chose to honor military veteran Alwyn Cashe.

Cashe died in Iraq after rescuing six of his fellow soldiers.