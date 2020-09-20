BREAKING NEWS:Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87
Filed Under:Local News, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers, Point State Park, Steelers Nation Unite

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fans may be missing out on the fan experience with not being able to attend Sunday’s home game, but Steelers Nation Unite stepped up to create some memories for fans.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, life-size cutouts of Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick were set up at Point State Park. Steelers Nation Unite, the organizer of the event, invited fans to stop by and take a selfie with the cutouts.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA Photojournalist)

