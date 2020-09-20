Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fans may be missing out on the fan experience with not being able to attend Sunday’s home game, but Steelers Nation Unite stepped up to create some memories for fans.
Come to the Point from 2-4 pm to get your #SteelersSelfie with these life-sized cutouts of @_BigBen7, @minkfitz_21 & @CamHeyward! #SNUProud pic.twitter.com/WbP8xwyG9J
— SteelersNationUnite (@SteelersUnite) September 19, 2020
From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, life-size cutouts of Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick were set up at Point State Park. Steelers Nation Unite, the organizer of the event, invited fans to stop by and take a selfie with the cutouts.
