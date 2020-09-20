Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – Hatfields at the Mountainlair on West Virginia University’s campus has temporarily closed due to a notice of COVID-19 exposure at the dining hall.
Following the notice of exposure and closure, the university deep cleaned the space and is expecting it to be reopened by 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
WVU is working with the Monongalia County Health Department in order to contact trace the exposure.
This is the second dining facility on WVU’s campus that has closed this month due to coronavirus exposure.
Earlier this month, Starbucks at The Market @ UPlace closed due to coronavirus exposure and reopened on September 18 following deep cleaning.
