MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — With the form of a 20-year-old, an entourage backing her and so much energy, Sara Lyons doesn’t act her age.

“I’m 97, going to be 97 on November the 30th,” said Lyons.

So when she scored a no tap-300, knocking down nine or more pins with every ball, her friends and family called KDKA’s Meghan Schiller.

“I had all strikes in a row. Not an open frame at all,” said Lyons.

A first for anyone at Kennedy Lanes in McKees Rocks.

“That’s hard,” said Lyons. “It’s hard for a woman to do that, especially seniors.”

Lyons doesn’t just toss out the strikes. She belongs to two card clubs, jogged for seven years and worked with Meals on Wheels for 15 years.

“Took care of my husband, he had Alzheimer’s, for five years,” Lyons said.

A focus on family keeps her going.

“God gave me good health and he gave me a good family,” Lyons said.

A good right arm, too, and a positive outlook that keeps her young.

“It’s how I feel inside. I just have to keep going” said Lyons. “I won’t give up. I won’t give up no matter how old I am.”