By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County’s walk-in flu vaccine clinic is set to open in Pittsburgh on Monday.
Anyone can walk in and get a flu shot.
The clinic is located on the 4th floor of the Hartley Rose building in the 400 block of First Avenue.
Hours for the clinic are:
- Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- There are evening hours on Thursdays
Masks are required to be worn.
If you have an insurance card, take it with you.
