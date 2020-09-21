BREAKING NEWS:Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The clinic is located along First Avenue.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Flu Shot, Local News, Local TV, Walk-In Flu Vaccine Clinic

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County’s walk-in flu vaccine clinic is set to open in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Anyone can walk in and get a flu shot.

The clinic is located on the 4th floor of the Hartley Rose building in the 400 block of First Avenue.

Hours for the clinic are:

  • Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
  • There are evening hours on Thursdays

Masks are required to be worn.

If you have an insurance card, take it with you.

Comments