By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 116 new Coronavirus cases out of 2,175 test results in the last 48 hours, but no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, all are confirmed.

New cases range in age from 4 to 92 years with a median age of 33 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests range from Aug. 12 through Sept. 19. The vast majority of tests are from Sept. 12-19.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 11,779 since March.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases.

There have been 1,158 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 291 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 107 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll stands at 373.

Health officials say 171,131 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

