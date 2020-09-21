By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is going on the attack about the battle over mail-in ballots.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was on 60 Minutes Sunday night to talk about the political clash over mail-in voting.

A record number of voters are expected to cast their ballots by mail this election. A third of registered voters told CBS News pollsters they plan to vote by mail, which is more than ever before.

“I can tell you my team and I, along with others around the country, are preparing for all kinds of outcomes,” said Shapiro. “Sadly, we have to fear that we have a sitting president of the United States that may take legal action to try and stop certain legal votes from being counted.”

He went on to criticize the Republican party’s stance on voting by mail.

“There’s an extraordinary amount of hypocrisy that’s going on right now within the Republican Party. Donald Trump and his family vote by mail,” said Shapiro.

The Pennsylvania Republican party calls voting by mail “safe” and “smart” on its website. 60 Minutes also talked to state Senate Republican Majority Leader Jake Corman, who says he believes voting by mail is safe and secure in Pennsylvania.

In a landmark ruling last Thursday, the state Supreme Court gave a three-day extension of Pennsylvania’s Election Day deadline to count mailed-in ballots.

But President Trump says voting by mail is harmful to our democracy and his election prospects. Democrats say it allows more voters to participate.