By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new twice-weekly cargo service landed at Pittsburgh International Airport Monday.

A Cathay Pacific Airways Boeing 777-300ER touched down at Pittsburgh International Airport this morning, but instead of carrying more than 300 passengers, it was filled with cargo.

Welcome @cathaypacific! New twice-weekly cargo service lands at PIT on a Boeing 777-300ER demonstrating our region’s increasing significance as a more efficient international logistics center. pic.twitter.com/M72t2svfFn — Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) September 21, 2020

The flight came from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam after a stop in Hong Kong. It’s the first of 20 scheduled cargo flights operated by Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific.

After landing, 3,500 boxes of consumer goods were placed onto trucks bound for distribution centers along the east coast, southeast and midwest.

The airport says this is the latest step in focusing more on cargo during the pandemic.

“Pittsburgh’s history is as a hub for transportation and logistics. We continue to have that industry as a core part of our economy, which is why I’m proud to welcome Cathay Pacific and Unique Logistics to our expanding air cargo portfolio,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald in a statement.

“We know now, more than ever, how important it is to move products around the world quickly and efficiently, and we look forward to both companies expanding their business in Pittsburgh. Air cargo has a direct impact on jobs, from those unloading the planes to the trucking companies taking the products to their destinations.”