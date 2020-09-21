BREAKING NEWS:Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87
She was 91 years old.
Guy Costa, Jay Costa, Louise Costa, Paul Costa

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The matriarch of a politically influential Pittsburgh family has passed away.

91-year old Louise Costa was the wife of the late Allegheny County Treasurer Jay Costa, Sr.

(Courtesy: Costa Family)

Costa also leaves behind six children, including her sons:

  • State Senator Jay Costa
  • Former City of Pittsburgh leader Guy Costa
  • Former State Representative Paul Costa

Louise Costa was known for her community service and for her Italian feasts.

A viewing is planned for Monday and Tuesday at the Freyvogel Funeral Home.

A mass will be held Wednesday at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

