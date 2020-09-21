Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The matriarch of a politically influential Pittsburgh family has passed away.
91-year old Louise Costa was the wife of the late Allegheny County Treasurer Jay Costa, Sr.
Costa also leaves behind six children, including her sons:
- State Senator Jay Costa
- Former City of Pittsburgh leader Guy Costa
- Former State Representative Paul Costa
Louise Costa was known for her community service and for her Italian feasts.
A viewing is planned for Monday and Tuesday at the Freyvogel Funeral Home.
A mass will be held Wednesday at St. Paul’s Cathedral.
