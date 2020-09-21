By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — More than 180 people were tested at the new COVID-19 testing site in McKeesport during its opening week.

The drive up site, which is on Industry Road, opened to the public last Tuesday.

The large site was made possible thanks to CARES Act funding, which was sent directly to the county with support from the state and National Guard.

The facility is capable of performing 250 tests per day, with results available in 48 hours.

The site’s spacious parking lot can hold hundreds of waiting vehicles, and public transit stops are just steps away.

“You’ll be here for five minutes for the testing,” Patrick Moore, of Pennsylvania Emergency Management, said. “It goes very quickly. Doesn’t take a long time for it to get done.”

The testing site is open weekdays, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but no one will be turned away.

Information on how to make an appointment can be found online.