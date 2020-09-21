By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Lawrenceville.
Zaniah White was last seen on Monday in a black hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes, police say. She is 5-foot-5 with black hair and brown eyes.
Officials say she is known to frequent Sheridan, Northview Heights and Spring Hill. Police say to call 412-323-7141 with any information.
