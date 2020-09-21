CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 116 New Cases Over Last 48 Hours
Zaniah White of Lawrenceville was last seen on Monday
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Lawrenceville.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

Zaniah White was last seen on Monday in a black hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes, police say. She is 5-foot-5 with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say she is known to frequent Sheridan, Northview Heights and Spring Hill. Police say to call 412-323-7141 with any information.

