By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is endorsing several candidates in Pennsylvania.

This past week, Buttigieg endorsed several Democrats, including Nina Ahmad, who is running for state auditor general. He also endorsed Daniel Smith against incumbent Rep. Daryl Metcalfe in Butler County.

KDKA’s Jon Delano asked the former South Bend, Indiana mayor why he seems to be so interested in Pennsylvania.

“A lot of communities in Pennsylvania remind me of my home in northern Indiana, an auto town in the so-called industrial Midwest. So I see many of the same issues at stake here that I know are resonating for so many Pennsylvanians. The other reason is that we have really been looking across the country for stories of remarkable leadership and remarkable campaigns.”

Buttigieg says he may endorse a few other candidates in western Pennsylvania before the Nov. 3 election.