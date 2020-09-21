PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cool weather continues this morning with frost advisories through 9:00 a.m for Butler, Armstrong, Indiana, Somerset counties and other communities north and east of these places.

Temperatures are running about 5 -10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of the year, so they really aren’t too far off.

This means morning lows near 40 degrees with highs near 70.

We have a dry and cool air mass in place.

This, coupled with the fact that we are seeing clear skies and still have a ‘summer’ sun is why we are getting such big spreads when it comes to the daily temperatures spread.

Looking ahead, the air mass in place will slowly be warming through the week with highs climbing well into the 70’s to near 80 by the end of the work week.

Haze from west coast fires is also forecasted to return on Tuesday.

The expected haze is likely going to impact temperatures with daily highs a good 2-5 degrees cooler than what would be with clear skies.

Morning lows won’t be impacted as much, likely being a degree or two warmer than what you would have without haze.

