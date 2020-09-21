By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby and Matt Cullen have to make room for some new awards.
Crosby and Cullen helped the Pittsburgh Penguins video staff win seven Emmy Awards at the 2020 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards on Saturday.
Congratulations to the Penguins video staff!
On Saturday, the video team won seven @EmmyMidAtlantic Awards, including one for Sidney Crosby and one for Matt Cullen. This is Sidney Crosby's second Emmy Award.
Details: https://t.co/xPU75Roeou pic.twitter.com/jWAlwIdFGr
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 21, 2020
Crosby won his second Emmy for his role in “Merci Sidney,” which is a video highlighting his trip to Rimouski, Quebec, where his former junior hockey team retired his jersey.
Cullen won his first Emmy for “My Story,” a personally-narrated recap of his 21 seasons in the NHL. Crosby and Cullen were both producers.
Andrew McIntyre, Leo McCafferty, Aaron Spiegel, Ethan Mansberger and David Distilli from PensTV also won awards. AT&T SportsNet also won an Emmy.
