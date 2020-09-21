CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 116 New Cases Over Last 48 Hours
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby and Matt Cullen have to make room for some new awards.

Crosby and Cullen helped the Pittsburgh Penguins video staff win seven Emmy Awards at the 2020 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards on Saturday.

Crosby won his second Emmy for his role in “Merci Sidney,” which is a video highlighting his trip to Rimouski, Quebec, where his former junior hockey team retired his jersey.

Cullen won his first Emmy for “My Story,” a personally-narrated recap of his 21 seasons in the NHL. Crosby and Cullen were both producers.

Andrew McIntyre, Leo McCafferty, Aaron Spiegel, Ethan Mansberger and David Distilli from PensTV also won awards. AT&T SportsNet also won an Emmy.

