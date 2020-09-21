CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 116 New Cases Over Last 48 Hours
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pitt Panthers will be debuting new uniforms when they take on the Louisville Cardinals next Saturday at Heinz Field.

The University of Pittsburgh unveiled the new uniforms on social media.

The university says the “Forge The Future” uniforms are inspired by both the city and the campus with touches throughout representing both.

They are mostly black with a gold patch on the right shoulder of a steel worker, and the helmets are silver with the panther logo emblazoned on the side.

The Panthers will wear the uniforms for the first time this Saturday when they take on Louisville at noon.

(Photo Courtesy: University of Pittsburgh)

(Photo Courtesy: University of Pittsburgh)

