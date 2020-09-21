Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Students at the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf were back in school Monday.
Employees greeted them at the front door this morning, giving them temperature checks before they were allowed in.
Once inside, clear masks and face shields are available for students and staff. Clear masks are necessary for communication purposes.
“Facial expressions, emotional cues all show on the face, so we have provided clear masks as well as face shields, and that’s a large part of our communication process,” said CEO Steve Farmer.
This is the 151st year for the school. Before returning to in-person classes, the school had launched a “robust online education platform.”
You must log in to post a comment.