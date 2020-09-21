Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Twenty residents at Westmoreland Manor have tested positive for coronavirus after routine testing of staff revealed two cases.
The county says one contract staff, one employee and 20 residents have tested positive after the Westmoreland Manor began routine testing of staff on Sept. 16. Many of the cases are asymptomatic, the county says.
They say the facility has gone over six months without a resident case.
Employees and residents who tested negative will be retested every three to seven days until there are no new cases found for at least two weeks.
The facility is temporarily stopping face-to-face visitation.
