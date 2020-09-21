CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 116 New Cases Over Last 48 Hours
The smoke doesn't seem like it'll be as intense this week, but it may lead to cooler temperatures.By Ray Petelin
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a clear couple of days, we are going to see a return of the smoke from the western wildfires.

You may remember last week when the sky had a milky to orange hue and the sun had an odd appearance near sunrise and sunset. That was also smoke from the fires out west.

(Photo Credit: Ray Petelin)

The smoke this week doesn’t look to be as intense, but it will be seen in the upper levels, starting Tuesday afternoon and lasting to the end of the week, when we see the upper level wind patterns shift, clearing us out again.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The smoke is very high in the atmosphere, so it will not cause breathing issues. This smoke, however, can lead to cooler temperatures, since it reflects, and blocks incoming sunshine.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

As long as the fires remain as widespread as they are out west, we will have the potential for smoke to make more appearances in our area.

