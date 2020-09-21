PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a clear couple of days, we are going to see a return of the smoke from the western wildfires.

You may remember last week when the sky had a milky to orange hue and the sun had an odd appearance near sunrise and sunset. That was also smoke from the fires out west.

The smoke this week doesn’t look to be as intense, but it will be seen in the upper levels, starting Tuesday afternoon and lasting to the end of the week, when we see the upper level wind patterns shift, clearing us out again.

The smoke is very high in the atmosphere, so it will not cause breathing issues. This smoke, however, can lead to cooler temperatures, since it reflects, and blocks incoming sunshine.

As long as the fires remain as widespread as they are out west, we will have the potential for smoke to make more appearances in our area.