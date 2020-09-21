By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) – There will be no fans at WVU’s football home opener next week.

The WVU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, the university and local and state officials have decided that only essential game operations personnel along with players’ and football employees’ families will be allowed at the Oct. 3 game.

WVU athletics says expected capacity at Big 12 Conference home games will be determined by the current coronavirus conditions at the time.

“I understand it’s a disappointing decision but it’s the correct one. We have to do what’s best for the safety of the University and our local community,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said in a statement.

“Our plans for a socially distanced seating manifest in the stadium have been ready for some time, but we need conditions to improve on campus and in the community before we can proceed. I encourage everyone to test when the opportunity to do so is made available.”