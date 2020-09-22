By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh says 12 more students and one more employee have tested positive for coronavirus since Friday.
The University says 12 students since Sept. 18 have tested positive for COVID-19. These results come from both surveillance and symptomatic testing. Meanwhile, 42 student cases are actively in isolation. One more employee has tested positive.
On regional campuses, one new student case has been reported at Pitt-Johnston. No new regional faculty staff or faculty have tested positive.
The University of Pittsburgh’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office says it’s been 10 days since they’ve seen double-digits, and more people are coming out of isolation than going in, which is “encouraging.”
These new cases bring the Pittsburgh campus’ five-day moving average of positive cases from 3.6 to 3.8.
