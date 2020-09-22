Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Multiple area police departments are reminding its residents that stealing political signs is a crime.
The Shaler Township Police Department posted on Facebook, saying that going onto someone else’s property is a crime that will be prosecuted.
The department said that violators will be charged with Trespassing and Theft By Unlawful Taking.
Also in our area, the Upper St. Clair Police Department posted something similar, noting that they have recently received reports of signs being stolen.
The Upper St. Clair Department referenced the same charges.
