PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Bureau of Food Safety inspected four coronavirus-related complaints against local restaurants and handed out one warning.

Across the state from Sept. 14-20, the Bureau of Food Safety received 10 coronavirus-driven complaints.

They distributed 60 educational letters about the current coronavirus orders. Ten complaints were referred to local and county health jurisdictions. Three formal warning letters were issued and one citation was filed.

The Department of Agriculture says when it receives complaints about a restaurant, it sends an “educational letter” then follows up with an inspection. Businesses that don’t correct issues on-site during the inspection will get a warning letter, followed by citations ranging from $100 to $300.

There were four coronavirus-related compliant-driven inspections in southwestern Pennsylvania: one in Somerset, two in Washington and one in Westmoreland.

Inspectors make sure restaurants are following the current coronavirus orders — like operating with a reduced capacity and mask-wearing.

