The lawsuit alleges that young people were targeted by the e-cigarette maker.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The North Hills School District has filed a lawsuit against Juul.

According to the Tribune-Review, the district alleges that the e-cigarette maker purposely targeted its products to young people, forcing the district to reallocate resources to battle what the CDC is calling an ‘epidemic.’

Nine other complaints have been filed in Western Pennsylvania.

The North Hills School District complaint includes claims for public nuisance, negligence, and racketeering.

