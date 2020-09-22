Comments
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jacob Stallings hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates slowed the Chicago Cubs’ bid to win the NL Central with a 3-2 victory.
The Cubs began the day with a 4 ½-game lead over St. Louis and Cincinnati in the division standings and a magic number of four to clinch the title.
Stallings connected with one out off Andrew Chafin to help the Pirates ended their five-game losing streak and win for the just second time in 15 games. It was Stallings’ third home run of the season.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
You must log in to post a comment.