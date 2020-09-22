CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 42 New Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 11,821
The Pirates snapped their five-game losing streak.
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jacob Stallings hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates slowed the Chicago Cubs’ bid to win the NL Central with a 3-2 victory.

The Cubs began the day with a 4 ½-game lead over St. Louis and Cincinnati in the division standings and a magic number of four to clinch the title.

Stallings connected with one out off Andrew Chafin to help the Pirates ended their five-game losing streak and win for the just second time in 15 games. It was Stallings’ third home run of the season.

