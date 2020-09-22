By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ top prospects has been involved in a crash that killed three people in the Dominican Republic.
The Pirates say infielder Oneil Cruz is cooperating with authorities.
A Dominican newspaper reports Cruz was driving a jeep that hit a motorcycle and all three people on the motorcycle died.
Cruz’s condition is not clear.
In a statement to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pirates Senior Vice President of Communications Brian Warecki said, “The Pirates are aware of the tragic accident in the Dominican Republic involving Oneil Cruz. We have been in contact with Oneil and he is cooperating fully with the local authorities. We will provide an update as more information becomes available.”
He is a native of the Dominican Republic and returned home just days ago from the Pirates training facility in Altoona.
