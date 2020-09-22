PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Welcome to fall y’all! Fall officially begins this morning at 9:31 a.m.

As a forecaster, fall means the north pole is facing away from the sun.

Obviously this has a huge impact on our weather, especially the closer to the new year that we get.

It may not be really felt that much right now, but winter is coming.

We’ve already been stuck in a fall like pattern with the weather for the past couple of days.

Temperatures have been dipping to right at or just below 40 degrees.

This morning, Pittsburgh fell below 40 degrees again, with other communities showing temperatures in the mid-to-low 30s.

High temperatures today are expected to get close to 70 degrees, but there are a couple of things working against us.

First off is yesterday’s high of only 67 degrees.