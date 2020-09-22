Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police responded to a ShotSpotter call in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Shots were fired in this incident and a car that had its windows shot out was being towed from the scene after 4:00 a.m.
The vehicle was a Honda Accord and its drivers side windows were shattered.
The shooting happened around 1:30 early Tuesday morning along Schwerner Court, near the Woodside Village Townhomes.
KDKA witnessed a Medical Examiner leaving the scene and an ambulance come and go from the area as well.
Investigators were at the scene gathering evidence for hours.
At this time, no details have been released on any injuries or if there are any suspects.
You must log in to post a comment.