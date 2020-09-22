CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 116 New Cases Over Last 48 Hours
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m.By Lindsay Ward
Lindsay Ward

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police responded to a ShotSpotter call in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Shots were fired in this incident and a car that had its windows shot out was being towed from the scene after 4:00 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The vehicle was a Honda Accord and its drivers side windows were shattered.

The shooting happened around 1:30 early Tuesday morning along Schwerner Court, near the Woodside Village Townhomes.

KDKA witnessed a Medical Examiner leaving the scene and an ambulance come and go from the area as well.

Investigators were at the scene gathering evidence for hours.

At this time, no details have been released on any injuries or if there are any suspects.

