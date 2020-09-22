By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Trump will be back in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, aiming to rally support here in Pittsburgh just 42 days before the general election.

He will speak from Pittsburgh International Airport Tuesday evening.

This visit marks the President’s fourth stop to the Keystone State this month alone.

Earlier this month, the President held a rally in Westmoreland County and visited the Flight 93 Memorial for the 9/11 ceremony.

The frequent visits underscores just how important Pennsylvania is to this year’s election.

The President’s remarks are slated to begin at 7:00 p.m.

Doors will open to the public at 4:00 p.m.

You will need to register for a ticket. A link can be found here.