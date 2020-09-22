Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Rankin that left one man in stable condition.
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of a shooting Tuesday night in the 400 block of Rankin Street. First responders found the victim, who was shot in the arm. Officials say at least two vehicles were hit by “projectiles.”
The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, officials say.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
