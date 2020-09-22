By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The state Senate has passed a bill that would change some of Pennsylvania’s restaurant restrictions.

House Bill 2513 would allow restaurants and bars to operate at a 50 percent capacity — which the order in effect right now already allows if businesses self-certify — but some restaurants could increase capacity even more if their premises allow.

Customers would also be allowed to sit at the bar, and people could buy a drink without having to buy a meal with it.

The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association released a statement applauding the bill, saying it takes into account “a balance of COVID safety measures and business survival needs.”

“Industry casualties are mounting as more establishments close their doors and employees lose their jobs. The industry and its employees desperately need this type of help,” a statement reads in part.

The bill now goes to the state House, which has to approve the changes made by the Senate.