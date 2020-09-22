By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The battle over voting for a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court is continuing to develop.

The Supreme Court showdown is heating up by the hour.

Overnight, Senator Lindsay Graham announced he has the votes in the Senate Judiciary Committee to move whoever President Trump nominates to the Senate floor for a vote.

The President is expected to announce his pick by the end of the week.

Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey isn’t saying if he’ll support a Supreme Court nomination before the November election — which will take place six weeks from today.

There was no comment from Toomey’s office on Monday.

Four years ago, the Senator supported waiting eight months — until after the 2016 Election, to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, both GOP Senators, have said the nomination should not be held before the election.

There hasn’t been any word on Senator Mitt Romney’s position.

President Trump says he will nominate a woman.

Ginsburg was the court’s leading liberal, but the President’s nominee is expected to be a conservative who will reshape the nation’s high court if approved.