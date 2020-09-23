CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 42 New Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 11,821
Rorozco was last seen on Monday in East Liberty.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in locating a missing 26-year-old woman, Alejandra “Alex” Orozoco, who was last seen on Sept. 21 in East Liberty.

Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police

Rorozco is described as 5’0″, 90 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

She is known to frequent the Frick Park, Shadyside and Oakland areas.

Anyone that has seen her or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141.

