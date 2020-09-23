By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in locating a missing 26-year-old woman, Alejandra “Alex” Orozoco, who was last seen on Sept. 21 in East Liberty.

Rorozco is described as 5’0″, 90 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

She is known to frequent the Frick Park, Shadyside and Oakland areas.

Correction: Her name is Alejandra "Alex" Orozoco. Original post misspelled her name.

Anyone that has seen her or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141.

