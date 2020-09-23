By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 46 new Coronavirus cases out of 733 test results and three additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 29 are probable and the rest are confirmed.

New cases range in age from 13 to 90 years with a median age of 49 years, according to the Health Department. The date of positive tests range from Sept. 18 through Sept. 21.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 11,867 since March.

The Health Department says they have now started counting all positive antigen tests as probable cases. Of all the hospitalized patients, 292 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 108 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

There have been 1,185 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll stands at 376. Of the three newly-reported deaths, two are associated with long-term care facilities. One of the patients was in their 50s, another in their 80s and the third in their 90s. The dates of death range from Sept. 10 through Sept. 14.

This is the September 22, 2020 COVID-19 Update. In the last 24 hrs, 42 new cases were reported out of 608 PCR tests. Seven cases are probable. New cases range in age from 3 mos-98 yrs with a median age of 25. Positive tests ranged from Aug 25-Sept 21. pic.twitter.com/RLnBi22JMx — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 22, 2020

A decrease in the number of cases is typically because it was discovered that an age, or an address was input incorrectly by the lab and has been corrected as part of the case investigation. The gender of the newly-reported cases also follow: Female: 20

Male: 22 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 22, 2020

Health officials say, as of Tuesday’s report, 171,686 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: