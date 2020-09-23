CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 46 New Cases, And 3 Additional Deaths
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik says he is not getting involved in the November election and will not endorse a particular presidential candidate.

He warned that no political materials are allowed to be distributed on church or parish property. He said materials claiming to speak for Catholics may actually “distort and misstate Catholic teaching.”

“While I risk that some people will be tempted to mistake, misstate or misrepresent my thoughts, I must take this opportunity to speak to our voting rights as more than simply pulling a lever, pressing a button, or sending a ballot in the mail. Our vote is one that must be viewed as a moral decision,” Zubik said in a release.

