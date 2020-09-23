By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BLAWNOX, Pa. (KDKA) – State police say a former Blawnox police officer has been fired after an investigation into the theft of nearly $20,000 that was seized as evidence.

State police say former Blawnox and North Braddock police officer 34-year-old Joseph Lynn from McKeesport is facing multiple charges, including counts of theft and tampering with evidence.

Police say it started with an investigation into nearly $20,000 in cash that was seized as evidence during criminal investigations.

When Lynn was the only officer on duty, an investigator got a car equipped with video surveillance and entered the license plate as stolen. More than $225 of marked money that had been photographed and inventoried was placed inside the car.

After that, the investigator drove the car to a pre-determined location with extra surveillance and called 911 to report the abandoned vehicle.

That’s when Lynn responded, allegedly pocketed the money and wrote up an incident report leaving out any mention of the cash.

Police say Lynn allegedly admitted to taking the money and that he’d done something similar as an officer at North Braddock.

State police say he’s been terminated.