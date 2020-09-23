PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Love farmers’ markets? Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, has a great recipe for the fresh produce!

Farmer’s Market Tomato Pie

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup + 2 tablespoons cup white cornmeal

1 teaspoon fine salt

12 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

3/4 cup plus 5 tablespoons shredded Manchego cheese

Extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced

2 1/4 pounds mixed farm market tomatoes (about 6 nice size tomatoes)

Sea salt

3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons each chopped fresh chives and flat leaf parsley

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

Freshly ground pepper

Garnish: Chopped parsley

Directions:

Make the crust: Pulse the flour, cornmeal and fine salt in a food processor to combine. Add the butter and 5 tablespoons manchego; pulse until the mixture looks like coarse meal with pea-size bits of butter. Drizzle in 6 tablespoons ice water and pulse until the dough comes together; add 1 more tablespoon ice water if necessary. Turn out onto a sheet of plastic wrap and pat into a disk. Wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 45 minutes.

Put the dough between 2 sheets of parchment paper and roll into a 13-inch round. Transfer the dough to a 9 1/2-inch deep-dish pie plate. Fold the overhang under itself and crimp the edges. Pierce the bottom of the crust all over with a fork. Please note that you will have more than enough dough for this pie plate and that you may have to trim it a bit. Freeze until firm, about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Line the crust with foil, then fill with dried beans or rice. Bake until the edges are golden, about 20 minutes. Remove the foil and beans or rice and continue baking until golden all over, 10 to 15 more minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool.

Make the filling: Heat enough olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat to sauté the onions. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until golden, about 15 minutes. Let cool. Meanwhile, slice the tomatoes into ¼ inch thick slices (I get about 3 – 4 slices per tomato depending on the size of the tomato and I do not use end slices); toss with 1 teaspoon kosher salt in a colander. Let drain, gently tossing occasionally, about 30 minutes.

Maintain the oven temperature at 375 degrees. Combine the remaining 3/4 cup Manchego, the mozzarella, mayonnaise, breadcrumbs, chives and parsley, the thyme, 1/4 teaspoon each sea salt and pepper, and the sautéed onion in a bowl. Spread in the crust. Arrange the tomatoes on top in a cylindrical pattern. Drizzle lightly with olive oil and season with pepper. Bake until the tomatoes are browned, about 50 minutes. Top with chopped parsley.

Allow to cool for at least 30 minutes before attempting to cut into wedges. This tomato pie can be eaten at room temperature.