By: KDKA-TV News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh City Council voted to restrict police usage of facial recognition technology.
The bill requires police to request approval before using said technology.
Councilman Corey O’Connor says the technology can cause more harm than good.
“These are things we are seeing — a trend across the country that the technology is not up to speed enough and people are getting arrested that should not be,” said O’Connor.
O’Connor introduced the legislation earlier this month.
