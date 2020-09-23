PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s the first full day of fall and when you think of this season, several things come to mind like cooler weather, the changing leaves, and fall-flavored drinks!

Unfortunately, those drinks are often full of added sugars.

Here are some ideas to get that fall fix without the extra sugar and calories.

First on the list from health and wellness expert, Stephanie Mansour, is the PSL, better known as the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

You either love it or you hate it, but have you tried it cold?

You could save a lot of money and calories by whopping up this smoothie version instead.

All you need it a bit of pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, some protein powder, and almond milk.

Chai Tea Latte lovers, this one is for you!

Instead of ordering the latte version, you can make your own for under 30 calories by adding a dash of cinnamon and almond milk to a hot black tea.

Now you can’t have fall without apple cider!

“Instead do half apple cider and half water or make your own apple cider tea with a simple apple cider tea bag and then slice up your own apple slices, put it in and then steam,” says Mansour.

When the weather starts to shift from fall to winter, you can still enjoy hot chocolate by a cozy fire by using some cocoa powder. Just swirl the unsweetened chocolate with almond milk, skim milk, or even water!